Albay cops alerted as quarantine center-bound van escapes convoy

Albay Provincial Police Office (APPO) on Sunday issued “all-points bulletin” to track down a rented van that broke away from a police-escorted convoy heading to a quarantine facility in Ligao City.

APPO spokesperson Capt. Dexter Panganiban said the police border patrol flagged down the Nissan van from Manila with F3V013 conduction sticker along Maharlika Highway in Barangay Agos in Polangui town on Saturday.

“After checking the required travel documents, as well as following travel and quarantine protocols, the van was directed to join the police convoy as they would be brought to the quarantine facility in Ligao City to undergo Covid-19 test and quarantine procedure,” he said.

While the police escort was negotiating the highway in Oas town, the van driven by Wilfredo Bautista broke away from the convoy of “Balik Probinsya” vehicles and turned to the road leading to the town proper.

Panganiban said this prompted the APPO to alert all police units across the province to trace the van with eight passengers.

Aside from Bautista, the other passengers of the van were identified as Angelito Pineda (alternate driver), Allan Toralde, Salve Toralde, Elorde Sandreno, Joshua Abitan, Brian Abitan, Darmano Seva and an unidentified baby girl.

The passengers are reportedly from towns in the first district of Albay.

Panganiban said APPO is expecting reports from different police stations in Albay by Monday.

The Albay Rapid Monitoring team is working very hard and continuously monitoring the application process of those who want to come back in the province.

Albay, along with Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Central Visayas, Zamboanga City, Davao City, Cebu City and Mandaue City, is under general community quarantine (GQQ) from June 1 to 15.

The rest of the country is under less strict modified GCQ (MGCQ).

Under GCQ, movement of people is limited to accessing essential goods and services, and for work in the offices or industries permitted to operate except for leisure purposes due to the threat of coronavirus disease 2019 or Covid-19. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency