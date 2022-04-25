﻿Alarm raised vs. dengue as Baguio cases almost double

Local health authorities have raised alarm over the increase in dengue hemorrhagic fever cases in the region, with the number of cases here almost doubling.

In a phone interview on Monday, Public Information Office-Baguio chief Aileen Refuerzo said based on the records of the City Epidemiology Surveillance Unit, there were 82 dengue cases as reported by the Disease Reporting Units in the city from January 1 to March 31, 2022.

“This is a 95.23 percent increase compared to the same period in 2021,” she said, referring to the 42 cases during the first quarter of 2021.

She said there were no deaths recorded but most of the patients were admitted to the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center and clustering of cases was observed in two villages- Bakakeng Central and San Luis Village barangay.

She added that the CESU data shows that the youngest patient was nine months old and the oldest was 68 years old.

Meanwhile, 16 dengue fever cases were recorded from April 3 to 16 compared to only one case recorded in the same period last year.

Throughout the region, a total of 656 cases and one death have been recorded as of March 26, Department of Health Cordillera (DOH-CAR) Regional Director Rio Magpantay said.

In a letter dated April 8, Magpantay alerted the city government on the uptick in dengue cases.

“The regional data reached the alert threshold and thus intensified implementation of the enhanced 4S against this fatal mosquito-borne disease is urged,” Magpantay told the city government.

Barangay officials have been mobilized to do an information campaign in their areas of coverage and to lead in the dengue prevention and control measures.

“Let us observe cleanliness and destroy the possible breeding ground of mosquitoes. The health officials have raised concern for the increasing cases of dengue fever and we should not take it for granted,” Refuerzo said.

An advisory the office repeatedly posts on its official social media page on the practice of the 4S strategy: Search and Destroy Mosquito Breeding Places; Self–Protection Measures by using window screens, mosquito nets, wearing protective clothing, use insect repellents; Seek Early Consultation, and Say Yes to Fogging in Hotspot Areas Only.

Source: Philippines News Agency