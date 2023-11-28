Alaminos City Revamps Tourism Code to Meet DOT Standards

Alaminos City – The city government of Alaminos City announced revisions to its tourism code on Tuesday, aligning it with the standards set by the Department of Tourism (DOT) to enhance the experience for both tourists and workers.

According to Philippines News Agency, City Tourism and Cultural Affairs Office assistant head Rose Aruelo, in a phone interview, shared that the new tourism code, effective from Dec. 1, will include a local accreditation system using a DOT-based registration form. Establishments will be categorized according to DOT standards. The city will now require businesses to obtain annual general liability insurance for guests, display a current rate schedule, and possess a safety declaration certificate complying with occupational safety and health standards.

The updated code also entails changes in fees at the Hundred Islands National Park (HINP). While some fees remain the same, others have increased to support the development and maintenance of the islands. The registration fee for day tours at HINP will rise by PHP20 to PHP120 per person, and overnight tours will cost PHP200 per person, covering environmental fees, entrance fees, and insurance.

Moreover, starting Dec. 1, HINP will offer an island exclusivity package, ranging from PHP80,000 to PHP150,000, depending on the island and schedule. This package will include services like security personnel, first aid, and assistance for guests on the islands.