Alab Pilipinas trounces Singapore Slingers in OT thriller

Alab Pilipinas came alive late in the overtime period to repulse Singapore Slingers, 86-77, in their Asean Basketball League match-up at the Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Sports Complex here on Sunday night.

Losing a 16-point third-quarter lead, Alab finished the game strong, closing the overtime period on a 13-2 run to pull away for good.

Nick King finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and one steal to lead Alab, who is now at 8-4, a half-game behind Mono Vampire for the top spot in the team standings.

Jason Brickman added 16 points, four rebounds, five steals, and two steals, while Sam Deguara grabbed 20 rebounds along with eight points, three assists, and one steal.

Leon Kwek finished with 19 points, three rebounds, two assists, and one steal for Singapore, which fell to 5-6.

In the first game, Formosa Dreamers finished a back-to-back schedule with an 89-80 win over Saigon Heat at the Changhua County Stadium in Taiwan.

A day after beating the Kuala Lumpur Dragons, the Dreamers did the same to the Heat thanks to a solid second half that saw the home side outscoring its visitor, 26-12, in the third quarter and 8-1 in the end after the latter still put up a good fight for most of the fourth quarter.

Anthony Tucker fired 30 points with four rebounds, five assists, and one steal for Formosa, which moved up to 8-6, a half-game behind Fubon for third place in the standings.

Jerran Young added 19 points, 19 rebounds, six assists, five steals, and two blocks.

Sam Thompson made 27 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block, while Tyshawn Taylor contributed 22 markers, 10 boards, five dimes, and one block for Saigon, which fell to 2-8.

