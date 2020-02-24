Alab Pilipinas pummels Saigon

Alab Pilipinas tripped Saigon Heat for the second straight time this season in the Asean Basketball League with a 99 79 blowout at the Sta. Rosa Multi Purpose Sports Complex here on Sunday night.

Although playing without Justin Brownlee for the second straight game, Alab this time played better basketball than their last game against the Kuala Lumpur Dragons, drubbing the Heat in the first half and never looking back from there.

Sam Deguara led Alab, which moved up to 10 6, with 23 points, eight rebounds, and one assist.

Nick King added 20 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals.

Sam Thompson made 36 markers, 10 boards, and two steals for the cellar dwelling Heat, who fell to 3 11.

Box Scores:

Alab Pilipinas 99 Deguara 23, King 20, Domingo 18, Brickman 10, Vigil 8, Rosser 8, Heading 7, Rangel 5

Saigon 79 Thompson 36, Tran 18, White 13, Taylor 7, Q. Nguyen 3, Dierker 2, Young 0, Dinh 0, Waale 0, T. Nguyen 0

Quarterscores: 25 17, 56 36, 75 56, 99 79

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY