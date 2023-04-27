AL-SULTAN ABDULLAH CONVEYS 89TH ANNIVERSARY WISH TO RMN

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah conveyed greetings to all members, as well as veterans, of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) in conjunction with the naval force's 89th anniversary today.

Istana Negara, on its official Facebook, stated that His Majesty, as the highest commanding officer of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), also expressed his utmost appreciation for the devotion, service and sacrifices by RMN personnel in protecting the country’s sovereignty and security of the country's territorial waters.

"Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed his deepest appreciation to all the families of the RMN officers and personnel who died while on duty.

"The Yang di-Pertuan Agong prayed that their souls be blessed by Allah SWT and be placed with the pious,” it said.

Meanwhile, Al-Sultan Abdullah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah also prayed that RMN would continue to be a respected naval force on the international stage.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency