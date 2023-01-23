Al Nassr beat Al Ittihad 1-0 in Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut

ANKARA: Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut game for Al Nassr ended in a 1-0 win over Al Ittihad on Sunday.

Former Besiktas attacker Anderson Talisca scored the winning goal for the hosts in the 31st minute at Mrsool Park in Riyadh.

"It’s all about the beginning," the club wrote on Twitter about Ronaldo's debut and posted a picture of him while celebrating with teammate Talisca.

The Portuguese star previously appeared in a most awaited Riyadh friendly on Thursday as Messi-led Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) beat Riyadh All-Star, which was captained by Ronaldo, 5-4 at King Fahd Stadium.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner became a free agent in November after cutting ties with Manchester United.

The 37-year-old, who also played for Sporting Lisbon, Juventus and Real Madrid, joined Al-Nassr on Jan. 1.

Ronaldo is a five-time UEFA Champions League winner, including four with Real Madrid and one with Manchester United.

He led Portugal to the UEFA EURO 2016 titl

Source: Philippines News Agency