Al Jazeera cameraman killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza

ISTANBUL: Al Jazeera cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa, who was injured due to Israeli attacks on Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, lost his life on Friday. Abu Daqqa was injured due to shrapnel as a result of Israel's attacks near the Ferkhane School, Al Jazeera announced. After being injured, Abu Daqqa took refuge in an area near Ferkhane School, where the attacks continued, and ambulances could not enter the area surrounded by Israeli forces. First aid teams were not allowed to enter the besieged area for hours to intervene and treat the journalist who was bleeding. He could not be taken to the hospital. Also, three civil defense workers who tried to intervene to help Abu Daqqa and other injured people trapped in the school also lost their lives as a result of the Israeli attack, according to information from local sources. 'I can only sleep about 3 hours a day' Pictures of Abu Daqqa during his last shots near Ferkhane School were shared on social media. In these pictures, Abu Daqqa's sleepless state is noticeable, and when a journalist friend asked him for how long he has not slept, Abu Daqqa replied: "I can only sleep about 3 hours a day," expressing his wishes for the health and well-being of all press colleagues. Dahduh, who was injured in the hand, arm, shoulder, and abdomen, was taken to Al-Nasr Hospital in Khan Younis, while the school where Abu Daqqa sought refuge and the area surrounding the school were besieged by Israeli forces. Another journalist injured Meanwhile, Director of UN Information Service Allessandra Velucci said all parties must adhere to international human rights law and ensure the protection of journalists. "Media equipment, offices, and studios must not be the target of attacks or reprisals," she underscored. The Israeli forces on Friday violently attacked Anadolu photojournalist Mustafa Alkharouf, who had been on duty in the occupied East Jerusalem before he was hospitalized. The incident occurred as a group of Palestinians gathered in the Wadi al-Joz neighborhood near t he flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque to pray, as restrictions imposed by the Israeli army on Friday prayers at the mosque went into their 10th week. The head of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), Anthony Bellanger, also condemned the "violent and aggressive" attack on Alkharouf by Israeli forces. "It's a nightmare. It's a catastrophic situation. So, it's difficult to say more except that we condemn," Bellanger told Anadolu. Every day, civilians as well as journalists become "victims of the Israeli military," he stressed, adding that at least 64 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7. He said that the federation will document all cases, including the attack against Alkharouf, for the International Criminal Court.