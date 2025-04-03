Champfromier, Thursday, April 3, 2025
NET INCOME OF €24.2 MILLION IN 2024
AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, PEA-eligible), parts and systems manufacturer for the automotive and heavy-vehicle industry, specialist in fluid management, mechanisms and E-powertrain parts, posted its 2024 annual results.
|Consolidated data – in € millions
|2024
|2023
|Var. in %
|Revenue
|989.0
|1066.4
|-7.3%
|EBITDA
|87.2
|101.9
|-14.4%
|Current operating income
|38.4
|61.0
|-37.1%
|Operating income
|39.7
|49.3
|-19.4%
|Financial income
|1.4
|0.3
|–
|Net result (group share)
|24.2
|35.7
|-32.3%
Inflationary pressures on raw materials and components, but especially on payroll, still weigh on current operating profit in the context of a decline in activity while essential expenditure is still being maintained to build the Group’s future. EBITDA decreased by -14.4% to €87.2M and current operating income decreased by -37.1% to €38.4M. After an income tax expense of €16.6M, the net income attributable to the Group reached €24.2M.
The operating cash flow amounted to €95.7M, up 49.7%. Net investments remained high in 2024 at €40.3M, focusing in particular on safety issues, product adaptation to electric motors and hydrogen engines and on product competitiveness by integrating the manufacture of certain components. AKWEL generated a positive net cash position at the end of the period of €133.4M, compared to €105M at the end of 2023.
Significant progress was recorded in terms of CSR, including a further decrease in the frequency of accidents at work, a reduction in water consumption and a decrease of -36% in carbon emissions compared to 2021.
The evolution of the world market and the delays in the start of production and sales of electric vehicles should lead to a decline in activity in 2025 comparable to that of 2024. In this context, the Group continues to adapt to a market undergoing transformation by adjusting its production costs, strengthening its technical and technological capabilities and by developing the agility of its organization.
|An independent family business, trading on Euronext Paris, AKWEL is a parts and systems manufacturer for the automotive and heavy-vehicle industry, and a specialist in fluid management, mechanisms and structural parts for electric vehicles. The Group achieves this with their first-rate industrial and technological know-how in mastering the application and processing of materials (plastic, rubber, metal) and mechatronic integration.
Operating in 20 countries across 5 continents, AKWEL employs 8,600 people worldwide.
