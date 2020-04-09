AKWEL: CURRENT OPERATING PROFIT UP 19% TO €92.2m
Wednesday, 8 April 2020, 17:45
CURRENT OPERATING PROFIT UP 19% TO €92.2m
PREPARATION AND REACTION TO THE COVID-19 CRISIS
Akwel (FR0000053027, AKW, PEA-eligible), the automotive and HGV equipment and systems manufacturer specialising in fluid management and mechanisms, posted its 2019 annual results.
|Consolidated data – in € millions
|2019
|2018
|Var. in %
|Turnover
|1,101.2
|1,062.2
|+3.7%
|EBITDA
|130.3
|124.6
|+4.6%
|Current operating profit
|92.2
|77.4
|+19.0%
|Current operating margin
|8.4%
|7.3%
|+1.1 pt
|Operating profit
|88.9
|73.1
|+21.6%
|Financial income
|(2.4)
|(2.1)
|+11.4%
|Net result (group share)
|62.7
|61.1
|+2.6%
|Net margin
|5.7%
|5.8%
|-0.1 pt
Akwel posted an annual turnover of €1,101.2 million in 2019, an increase of 3.7% and 4.4% when taking exchange rates and scope as constants. This growth took place in a global automotive production market down by approximately 5%, outperforming by more than 9% as a result.
The current operating margin, 8.4% of turnover, grew to €92.2m.
With a financial income returned to a more normative level in 2019 (27%), the group share net result reached €62.7m, up 2.6%.
2019 free cash flow was positive and reached €28.1m.
Akwel showed a solid financial footing: net financial debt of €34.7m (including €10.6m related to IFRS 16) and consolidated shareholders’ equity of €507.6m.
Benefiting from the experience of our Asian sites – some of which are already gradually starting up again –, Akwel was able to anticipate the Codiv-19 crisis.
To weather this unprecedented crisis, Akwel benefits from a number of structural assets: a highly localised organisation, a healthy financial situation, efficient and flexible industrial tools and a close relationship (grade 1) with manufacturers to anticipate and effectively support a resumption in activity.
In this context, the Group is suspending its 5% growth target for 2020 and the dividend proposed for the 2019 financial year will be €0.195, a 35% reduction.
|An independent family group listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange, Akwel is an automotive and HGV equipment and systems manufacturer specialising in fluid management and mechanisms, offering first-rate industrial and technological expertise in applying and processing materials (plastics, rubber, metal) and mechatronic integration.
Operating in 20 countries across five continents, Akwel employs almost 12,000 people worldwide.
