AKM AIMS TO TRAIN 300,000 YOUTHS ON NATION-BUILDING

MELAKA, Akademi Kenegaraan Malaysia (AKM) aims to train 300,000 youths in the country through the Malaysia MADANI nationhood training module over the next year. AKM director-general Mohd Haswandi Ahwa said that nearly 500 programmes, courses or initiatives have been planned for youths of various ages, backgrounds and ethnicities from institutions such as schools, higher education institutions and youth organisations. He emphasised three key elements through the training module: Malaysian national history, the Federal Constitution, and the principles the Rukun Negara. "At AKM, there is a dedicated department handling programmes and courses specifically for youths, offering short-term training or courses ranging from three to 14 days either face-to-face or online, such as seminars, focusing on these three elements. "These crucial elements need to be assimilated and understood in shaping nation-building efforts, which must continue in fostering a united, tolerant and accepting society," he told Bernama here today. He said this following the launch of the Kempimpinan Anak Melaka MADANI (KAMI) Squad by the World Youth Foundation (WYF), officiated by the Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri and WYF president Tun Mohd Ali Rustam, and attended by WYF chairman Datuk Datuk Mohd Ridhwan Mohd Ali. Elaborating further, Mohd Haswandi said that overall, AKM has planned over 800 programmes this year targeting various groups towards comprehensive nation-building efforts. Earlier, AKM collaborated with WYF to launch the KAMI Squad involving 400 participants from public and private higher education institutions as well as leaders of non-governmental organizations in the state. "The KAMI Squad was launched to carry out youth volunteer programmes that empower communities, and this collaboration marks a positive step in expanding the scope of volunteer work internationally," he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency