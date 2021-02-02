Aklan state U vows support against Reds recruitment

Aklan State University (ASU) in Aklan has denied being a recruitment ground for communists terrorists.

In a statement signed by SUC President III Dr. Emily M. Arangote on January 28, 2021, ASU said the university is one with peace-loving Aklanons in denouncing criminal activities perpetrated by the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA).

ASU was responding to the recent inclusion on the list of schools targeted for communist radicalization, released by the National Task Force to End Local Communists Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

Arangote said the university, during her incumbency and even that of her predecessors “has not been aware of any recruitment by the CCP-NPA inside the hallowed grounds of ASU, nor have authorities apprised the university of such activities”.

“What is clear, however, is the mutual partnership of this institution and the government in bringing about development in the countryside as we are situated in a bustling agro-industrial region,” Arangote said.

She added that ASU is a member of the Site Coordinating Team of the RTF-ELCAC project with Kapatiran Para sa Progresong Panlipunan, Inc (Kapatiran) in upland Ibajay.

Kapatiran is an association of former rebels, particularly those of the Rebolusyonaryong Partidong Manggagawa Pilipinas, Revolutionary Army – Alex Boncayao Brigade.

“ASU is a front-runner partner in bringing about the attainment of a dreamed and modeled inclusive community,” the statement added.

While admitting that she was saddened by the claim, she said she is still grateful to the NTF-ELCAC for enlightening them in the academe on the deceptive maneuvers of the CPP-NPA.

“I strongly believe that the enlightenment from the NTF-ELCAC will not lessen the ardent optimism of students, parents, and partner institutions, but will protect our institution from the deceptive and destructive recruitment of the communist group,” she said.

She added that the university will continue to be “a citadel of freedom and democracy”.

“The university governance will remain to sustain the guaranteed right to free speech and assembly of our faculty and students and the whole ASU community,” she said.

Also, it will continue to respect the free expression of ideas and uphold the advancement of dignity of human persons, freedom and independence.

“From here on, we shall forge a partnership with the RTF-ELCAC to alienate our school from terroristic threats,” she said.

The ASU, she added, will do what is right and best to protect the school and students.

“ASU has not and will never support, nor allow, any violent movement aimed at overthrowing the government. We will not allow communist-terrorist groups to destroy the future of our students,” the statement read.

A dialogue hosted by the university was held between ASU officials and the RTF-ELCAC on January 28.

Meanwhile, Major Cenon Pancito III, spokesperson of the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division (3ID) on Monday said they were glad that the ASU opened its doors to the RTF-ELCAC and was enlightened on the information that were presented to them.

“We have a problem with insurgency, especially on the crippling maneuvers of the CPP NPA to infiltrate the academe and recruit potential students to the CPP NPA ranks. As the first move in addressing the problem is for everyone to know the problem and accept that, indeed there is a problem. From there, we can forge measures in how we are to face our problem,” Pancito said.

He added that with the partnership, they “can collectively alienate the schools from the CPP NPA and allow ASU to mold promising young individuals into worthy citizens of this country”.

The Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA), which has been waging a five-decade armed struggle against the government, is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.