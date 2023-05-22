AiViva Biopharma Initiates Phase 1 Clinical Trial of AIV007 for Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema

Novel JEL Technology for Periocular Administration

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AiViva Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced that it has begun a Phase 1 trial and completed dosing the first cohort of patients diagnosed with wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), and/or diabetic macular edema (DME).

“We are very excited to have initiated this U.S. trial,” said Diane Tang-Liu, PhD, CEO, President & Co-Founder of AiViva Biopharma. “AIV007 is a broad spectrum tyrosine kinase inhibitor, targeting the convergence of fibrosis, angiogenesis, and inflammation. We believe AIV007 coupled with our proprietary JEL technology and administered periocularly, will address the root causes of many ocular diseases.”

This Phase 1 trial is a multicenter, open-label, dose-escalation safety clinical trial. Up to 24 subjects will receive a single periocular injection and will undergo monthly evaluation for up to 6 months to assess safety, tolerability, and efficacy measured by best corrected visual acuity (BCVA).

About Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema

AMD is a progressive retinal disease that is the leading cause of blindness in adults over the age of 60, affecting up to 15 million U.S. people. AMD affects the macular, center portion of the retina, that is responsible for central vision and color perception. In patients with wet AMD vision loss is caused by abnormal blood vessels leaking fluid and blood into and beneath the retina.

Diabetic macular edema is manifested as retinal thickening and swelling caused by accumulation of intraretinal fluid usually due to blood sugar levels being consistently high. If untreated, chronic macular edema can lead to irreversible damage of the macula and permanent vision loss.

About AiViva Biopharma, Inc.

AiViva is a clinical stage biotech company led by a team of seasoned industry experts with proven track record in drug development and commercialization. AiViva has developed innovative approaches to address high unmet medical needs through focal therapies that target diseases of neovascularization, abnormal cell proliferation, and fibrosis. Core competencies include development of novel drugs using proprietary technologies, including JEL , in specialty therapeutic areas of ophthalmology, dermatology, urology and oncology. Please visit www.aiviva.com to learn more.

