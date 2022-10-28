AirSwift relaunches Clark-El Nido flights

AirSWIFT Transport Inc. re-launched on Thursday its three-times weekly Clark-El Nido and vice versa flight, boosting the tourism industry in both destinations.

AirSWIFT chief operating officer Fely Anne Salvador, during its maiden flight, thanked Luzon International Premier Airport Development Corporation (LIPAD), the operator and manager of the Clark International Airport (CRK), for the trust to restart their Clark-El Nido flight, which stopped at the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

For this week’s inaugural flight, Salvador said AirSwift offers a 48-seater aircraft for the Clark-El Nido destination and will eventually upgrade to a 72-seater capacity.

As travel restrictions have eased, she said people of all ages can once again enjoy the Clark-El Nido destination every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

“We hear the plight of our travelers and tourists who want their much-deserved vacation to start at the airport and not worry about little things that may cause strain during the trip. The airport sets the tone, and what better way to start this experience than in the new Clark International Airport and partnered with a trusted airline like AirSWIFT,” Salvador said.

Clark has endless surprises with its world-class experiences and facilities, distinct flavorful cuisines, and inspiring landmarks.

With a combination of historical sights, recreational activities, and modern comforts – hotels, clubs, spas, and restaurants, one will never tire of enjoying what Clark and its neighboring provinces have to offer, Salvador said.

El Nido, on the other hand, is officially one of the world’s best islands with its abundance of white sand beaches, untouched limestones, jaw-dropping sceneries, and amazing sunsets.

“The connection of both destinations felt natural,” Salvador said.

She noted that AirSWIFT is extra mindful of always giving its passengers a comfortable and secure experience.

“As an experienced boutique commercial airline, AirSWIFT has always upheld the highest standards in quality, safety, and security in aviation services,” she said.

AirSWIFT operates in the post-Covid-19 period through regular flights to El Nido and its new routes – Romblon, Coron, and Sicogon (Iloilo) direct from Manila.

Aside from Clark to El Nido, AirSWIFT’s inter-island flights have also resumed with connections to Cebu, Boracay, Coron, and Bohol.

“We are able to provide a seamless end-to-end travel experience. We do not take care of the flight alone but we also want the whole travel experience to be safe and worry-free. Taking off from our mission, we want the vacation to start with us, not just when you get to your destination,” Salvador added

Source: Philippines News Agency