Airlines track fellow passengers of PH 1st nCov patient

As the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed the first case of novel coronavirus (2019 nCov) in the Philippines, local carriers on Friday announced they are already coordinating with the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) and now contacting fellow passengers of the Chinese woman.

The Chinese patient from Wuhan arrived in the Philippines via Hong Kong last January 21, according to the DOH.

"We are in the process of contacting passengers seated in the vicinity of the positive nCoV patient and are taking the necessary precautions to inform them so they can have themselves checked in case they show flu-like symptoms," Cebu Pacific (CEB) said in a statement.

The carrier confirmed that the nCov patient took CEB flight last January 21.

CEB spokesperson Charo Lagamon told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) that all those who were seated in all sides of the patient -- front, back, sides -- are being contacted.

She added that the cabin crew and pilots of the affected flights showed no symptoms of illness.

"The crew already had their duty (in other flights), but we monitor them," Lagamon said.

The aircraft used in the nCov patient's flights are undergoing thorough disinfection, as per CEB.

Meanwhile, Philippine Airlines (PAL) acknowledged that the nCov patient took its Dumaguete-Manila flight last January 25.

Two pilots and four cabin crew of this flight were put on quarantine.

PAL said it already provided the BOQ with the flight manifest, and is coordinating with the bureau in contacting the passengers of flight PR 2542.

"The BOQ will take charge of placing the concerned passengers and crew under medical observation," PAL said.

Source: Philippines News Agency