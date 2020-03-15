Airlines add domestic flight cancellations amid Covid-19 outbreak

Due to travel restrictions imposed by several local government units (LGUs) amid the coronavirus scare, airlines have announced additional flight cancellations.

Cebu Pacific (CEB) canceled the following from March 15 to April 13: 5J 607 Clark-Cebu; 5J 157 Clark-Cebu; 5J 609 Clark-Cebu; 5J 204 Cagayan de Oro (Laguindingan)-Cebu; DG 6516 Dumaguete-Cebu.

Affected CEB passengers may rebook their flight (with change fee and fare difference waived), store the ticket value in a travel fund, or get a full refund.

Low-cost carrier AirAsia Philippines announced on Sunday that all its domestic flights to and from Cebu and Kalibo, and some of its domestic and international flights to and from Clark are cancelled.

The carrier did not provide the specific period of flight cancellations as well as a list of specific flights it canceled.

Instead, it advised guests to check airasia.com/flight status to know about their flights.

AirAsia said they may avail of a full refund, retain the ticket value to their loyalty account, or move their flight on the same route within 90 calendar days from original schedule (without added cost, and subject to seat availability).

Philippine Airlines (PAL), on the other hand, canceled the following flights:

March 15 and March 17: PR 2353/2354 Cebu - Puerto Princesa - Cebu

March 15-18: PR 2340/2341 Clark-Puerto Princesa-Clark; PR 2372/2373 Davao - Tagbilaran - Davao

March 16-18: PR 2370/2371 Davao - Tagbilaran - Davao; PR 2295/2296 Cebu -Cagayan de Oro - Cebu; PR 2313/2314 Cebu -Cagayan de Oro - Cebu; PR 2315/2316 Cebu - Cagayan - Cebu; PR 2927/2928 Cebu - Legazpi - Cebu; PR 835/836 Clark - Cebu - Clark; PR 2347/234 Cebu - Puerto Princesa -Cebu; PR 2372/2373 Davao - Tagbilaran - Davao; PR2991/2992 Cebu - Zamboanga - Cebu; PR 2995/2996 Cebu - Zamboanga - Cebu; PR 2485/2486 Zamboanga -TawiTawi - Zamboanga; PR 2593/2594 Davao - Zamboanga - Davao; PR 835/836 Clark - Cebu - Clark; PR 2347/2348 Cebu - Puerto Princesa - Cebu ; PR 2991/2992 Cebu - Zamboanga - Cebu; PR 2995/2996 Cebu - Zamboanga - Cebu

March 17: PR 2925/2926 Cebu - Legazpi - Cebu

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Sunday said it has received advisories on air travel restrictions from LGUs of the following provinces:

Bohol (March 16-20); Puerto Princesa City (March 15 to April 14); Batanes (restricting all tourists, non-residents or employees of Batanes from March 16 to April 16); Cebu (prohibiting domestic arrivals from Clark, Legazpi City, Cagayan de Oro City, and Dumaguete City from March 14 to April 14); and Zamboanga City (from March 16, until further notice).

The Department of Health (DOH) has recorded 111 confirmed cases in the country.

Source: Philippines News Agency