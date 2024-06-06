AIRCRAFT CRASH: KNOWING THEY HAVE RECOVERED THANKS ENOUGH FOR ME – RESCUER

TANJONG MALIM, "Knowing they are healthy and have recovered is (thanks) enough for me," said Abdullah Abdul Talib, the 'hero' who assisted the flight instructor and trainee pilot of a light aircraft that crashed in Felda Gunung Besout 2 Tambahan, Sungkai near here on May 4. The 37-year-old plantation supervisor expressed his happiness upon receiving updates from the flight instructor, Captain Shahrul Imran, who has been keeping in touch with him by phone to inform him of their condition. "We haven't met yet but the pilot has called several times to thank me for my help and that alone makes me feel grateful and happy," said the father of two, who hails from Sandakan, Sabah, when met by reporters here today. Abdullah, who has worked at the plantation for nine years, received a certificate of appreciation from Muallim district police chief Superintendent Mohd Hasni Mohd Nasir during the monthly assembly of the Muallim district police headquarters here today. He said that throughout his life, this was the fir st time he received such a recognition. On May 4, at approximately 9.45 am, a Cessna 172 type light aircraft crashed causing injuries to the flight instructor, Captain Shahrul Imran, in his 30s, and trainee, Le Ho Jia, in her 20s. Recalling the incident, Abdullah said that he had just started his workday and was the first person to arrive at the crash site. At that time, he saw Le outside the crashed aircraft, calling for help. Without wasting any time, based on the information received from the woman that the pilot, Shahrul, was injured, Abdullah immediately checked on the pilot. "I then helped support him until assistance arrived," said Abdullah, who did not expect any 'reward' for the help rendered. Abdullah shared that he was also given a token of appreciation by the plantation company he works for, in recognition of his actions. Source: BERNAMA News Agency