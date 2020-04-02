AirBoss Defense Group Selected by FEMA to Support the US National COVID-19 Response

Delivering Powered Air Purifying Respirators and High Efficiency Filters to Federal Government

The ADG FlexAir™ PAPR System

LANDOVER, Md., April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AirBoss Defense Group (ADG) announced today that the U.S. Government has placed an initial order for 100,000 American-made FlexAir™ Powered Air Purifying Respirators (PAPR) and 600,000 High Efficiency Filters for urgent response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The FlexAir™ PAPR is designed to enable medical providers and first responders unencumbered protection over extended periods of time while providing critical medical care. The value of the contract is expected to be $96.4M and deliveries will begin immediately and are expected to be completed over the next 13 weeks.

The FlexAir™ PAPR System is a compact, lightweight respirator system powered by an onboard battery in a waist-mounted blower, designed and manufactured in the United States. The flexible design permits the use of 2 High Efficiency particulate filters, providing a high level of protection against biological viruses like COVID-19.

“This is war, and President Trump is using the full force of the federal government and the full power of private enterprises like ADG to rapidly mobilize our industrial base to fight the hidden enemy of COVID-19,” said Dr. Peter Navarro, White House Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy. “ADG has stepped up with lightning speed, and their willingness to help meet the urgent need for powered respirators will save American lives. This crisis has shown that maintaining and supporting a strong U.S. manufacturing base is of critical importance to our nation’s economic security and national defense.”

Patrick Callahan, CEO of AirBoss Defense Group said, “ADG is honored to apply our engineering and manufacturing capabilities towards protecting the lives of front-line medical professionals and first responders. FlexAir™ PAPR systems are designed to provide caregivers ultimate protection against biological threats, including COVID-19, enhancing the life-saving capabilities of our dedicated health care workers. The entire company is completely focused on delivering these products on an accelerated timeline, to Federal, state and local authorities as well directly to frontline health care professionals. As our products are manufactured in the United States, we are prepared to quickly provide lifesaving products as the need for protective equipment evolves.”

ADG is an umbrella survivability group that provides military, law enforcement, medical providers, industrial providers and first responders with a diverse portfolio of protective equipment that spans the entire survivability spectrum. AirBoss Defense, an ADG brand, is a recognized world leader in rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, medical protection equipment, and personal respiratory protective products. AirBoss Defense’s emergency response and protective equipment is utilized by the U.S. Department of State, Office of Strategic Medical Preparedness, FEMA and CDC infectious disease treatment centers.

In addition, AirBoss Defense provides protective equipment to emergency medical response teams and hospitals in over 1,500 U.S. cities, as well as over 30 countries worldwide. The company successfully responded during the MERS and Ebola outbreaks, by providing critical protective equipment to government and civilian medical customers. The company will continue to engage in the response to the COVID-19 outbreak through the rapid delivery of domestically manufactured personal protection equipment and patient isolation systems to the medical community.

