AirAsia shifts focus on domestic flights amid Covid 19 scare

AirAsia Philippines has shifted its focus to domestic flights following the issuance of a travel ban to North East Asia due to the continuing threat of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid 19).

AirAsia Philippines chief executive officer Ricky Isla, during a press briefing at the 2nd Business Assembly on Friday at the Best Western Hotel here, said the company is set to launch three domestic flights out of Clark, namely Zamboanga, Dumaguete and General Santos, to utilize available aircraft that are affected by the travel ban to several countries.

The event that was attended by representatives of travel agencies aimed to push local tourism to keep travelers safe from Covid 19.

We are proud to expand our network as the World's Best Low Cost Airline for 11 consecutive years as awarded by Skytrax. Our efforts, especially in the domestic scene, are in support of the Department of Tourism's push for a more vibrant local tourism. These new routes to General Santos and Zamboanga raise AirAsia's local network to 14 destinations, Isla said.

He declined to reveal AirAsia's losses due to the travel ban, but hinted it's quite big.

During the business assembly, the company presented menu innovations by Santan, AirAsia's in flight restaurant, and guides on how to encourage guests to purchase pre booked meals that are cheaper than buying during the flight.

AirAsia also mentored partners on the ease of use of AVA or AirAsia Virtual AllStars, a 24/7 live chat agent that caters to both businesses and consumers.

Discussed also was the new agent portal, which allows travel agent partners to browse through not just flights but also deals on hotels, activities, and more.

We are confident that innovations in the system for authorized vendors will also mean an increase in customer satisfaction. Thus, we work hand in hand with our travel partners in creating easier, simpler, and more enjoyable experiences for our guests, Isla said.

The innovations in client servicing and the addition of new routes from Clark to Zamboanga and General Santos, according to him, are among the solutions and responses to challenges posed by the recent Taal volcano eruption and the current public health situation.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY