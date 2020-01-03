AirAsia PH increases frequencies of 8 routes in Q1 2020

AirAsia Philippines on Friday announced an increase in the flight frequencies of eight routes in the first quarter of 2020.

Beginning January, the carrier confirmed it has already increased the frequencies of the following flights:

Clark-Iloilo; Iloilo-Clark -- from three times a week to daily; and Cebu-Kuala Lumpur; Kuala Lumpur-Cebu -- from three times a week to four times a week.

Starting March 29, on the other hand, four more routes will increase frequencies:

Clark-Tacloban; Tacloban-Clark -- from three times to four times a week; and Cebu-Puerto Princesa; Puerto Princesa-Cebu -- from three times a week to daily.

In a statement, the carrier noted the high demand for these routes.

"Our adjustments are well guided by data, and I am very optimistic about the tourism boost this will bring to our country in the summer months," AirAsia Philippines chief executive officer Ricardo Isla said.

Isla added that welcoming the new year with additional flights was the local carrier's way of providing more options to guests, helping them tick off more destinations in their bucket list.

The carrier operates more than 500 weekly domestic and international flights from Manila, Clark, Cebu, and Kalibo.

Source: Philippines News Agency