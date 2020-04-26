AirAsia PH cancels all commercial flights on May 1-15

Low-cost carrier AirAsia Philippines is cancelling all its domestic and international flights set for May 1-15, it announced over the weekend.

The move comes after Malacañang announced that the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) will be extended in Metro Manila and other select areas considered high risk for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) until such period.

Affected passengers may rebook their flights on the same route to a new travel date before October 31, subject to seat availability but with no rebooking fee.

They may also retain their ticket value on their membership account.

Earlier, other local carriers Cebu Pacific (CEB) and Philippine Airlines (PAL) also canceled all their commercial flights for May 1-15.

CEB will mount all-cargo flights, while PAL’s domestic sweeper flights and special flights to ferry stranded nationals will continue

