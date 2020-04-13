Air Force to construct Covid-19 patient care centers

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) engineering construction teams are building additional patient care centers to augment the capacity of hospitals caring for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases.

In a statement released on Sunday, Maj. Aristides Galang, PAF spokesperson, said construction teams from the 355th Aviation Engineer Wing have been tapped for the project.

He said construction of the facilities commenced last week at the following locations: AFP Health Service Command, Camp Victoriano Luna, Quezon City; Air Education, Training and Doctrine Command, Fernando Air Base, Lipa City; and Bulacan Medical Center and Sacred Heart Hospital, both in Malolos City, Bulacan.

Galang said each facility is expected to be completed within six days and equipped with a nurse station, comfort room, shower room, with a 15-bed capacity.

He added these facilities will also accommodate both suspect and probable Covid-19 patients.

The construction of these centers is set to increase in the next coming days as the government prepares for the mass testing against Covid-19, Galang said. Source: Philippines News Agency