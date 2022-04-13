﻿Air Force helps in ‘Agaton’ relief efforts

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) on Wednesday announced that its Tactical Operations Group (TOG) 8 is involved in the ongoing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions to areas affected by the onslaught of Tropical Depression Agaton.

“The Tactical Operations Group 8 is in the middle of it all, and personnel and equipment are fielded. The PAF is waiting for the DRRMC (Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council) for task allocation,” Air Force spokesperson Col. Maynard Mariano said.

TOG 8, which is based in Tacloban, is the PAF unit covering Samar and Leyte provinces.

When asked how many aircraft the PAF are involved in the relief operations, Mariano said an initial six helicopters can be deployed in the affected areas.

“As for the fielding, the A-3 (PAF operations) is still pulling resources from other areas. As per experience, four ‘Black Hawks’ (S-70i) and two Bell 412s (combat utility helicopters) will be immediately available,” he added.

Meanwhile, Philippine National Police spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said around 1,000 police officers are now deployed to help in the ongoing relief efforts for “Agaton”.

She added that these PNP personnel are helping in the ongoing search-and-rescue operations in the affected areas.

Earlier, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) announced that barangays affected by “Agaton” are now at 924 in the Regions 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, Caraga, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Affected families are placed at 213,327 or 580,876 persons.

The number of activated evacuation centers is now at 348 which is sheltering 13,788 while the remainder are being aided outside and being sheltered by their families and friends, the NDRRMC added.

Damaged houses were placed at 341 in the Regions 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, and Caraga.

Of these numbers, 322 are classified “as partially damaged” and 19 as “totally damaged”.

Source: Philippines News Agency