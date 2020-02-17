Air Force allots P11.9 M for FA 50H jet servicing equipment

and lt;description and gt;

In line with efforts to ensure that all of its aircraft are mission ready at all times, the Philippine Air Force (PAF) has allocated PHP11.9 million for the procurement of servicing equipment for its 12 South Korean made FA 50PH "Fighting Eagle" jet aircraft.

These various devices or platform are used to service and support the operations of the aircraft between flights, and crucial in maintaining components even before they need to be replaced.

The PAF, through its Bids and Awards Committee, advised all interested bidders to submit their applications before 9 a.m. of February 24, the bid opening day, at the Procurement Center Conference Room, Villamor Air Base, Pasay City.

"The Philippine Air Force reserves the right to reject any and all bids, declare a failure of bidding, or not award the contract at any time prior to contract award in accordance with Section 41 of RA 9184 and its IRR, without thereby incurring any liability to the affected bidder or bidders," PAF Bids and Awards Committee chair, Brig. Gen. Carlo Bueno N. Buena said in the bid bulletin posted at the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System website.

The Philippines' contract with Korea Aerospace Industries for 12 FA 50PHs is worth PHP18.9 billion and it was signed on February 2014.

The jets were delivered from 2015 up to 2017.

The FA 50PHs has a top speed of Mach 1.5 or one and a half times the speed of sound and is capable of being fitted air to air missiles, including the AIM 9 "Sidewinder" air to air and heat seeking missiles aside from light automatic cannons.

Source: Philippines News Agency

