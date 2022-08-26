Ailing OFWs reunite with families, get aid from OWWA

Three overseas Filipino workers (OFW) who have experienced difficulties working abroad have finally returned to their respective families in South Cotabato province with the help of the government.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) earlier made arrangements for the safe return of the three overseas workers from Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia, where they have been employed as domestic helpers.

OWWA Soccsksargen Director Marilou Sumalinog identified Thursday the three OFWs as Aileene Aturdido, 36, of Koronadal City; Biatriz Arip, 34, of Barangay Labangal here; and Aisa Anza of Tupi, South Cotabato province.

Aturdido, a domestic worker for six years in Hong Kong, arrived on Aug. 22. She was suffering from multiple fractures when she met an accident while working.

“Am so happy to be back, I could not imagine what would happen to me if no help arrived,” she said in an interview Wednesday.

Aturdido arrived via the General Santos City Airport on Monday. She is scheduled to undergo a series of physical therapy sessions in Koronadal City, where she resides.

The two other OFWs arrived together earlier.

Arip, who was wheelchair-bound, had spent 15 days in a Saudi hospital where she underwent a series of laboratory and diagnostic examinations to determine her ailment.

Anza, who also arrived nursing an ailment, said she had been working as a domestic in Saudi Arabia since 2019.

“Thank you, as we are finally home,” Anza said.

The two did not specify their ailments.

Sumalinog said they have prepared the necessary livelihood assistance for the families of the three OFWs.

The assistance will include cash support as part of the Balik Pinas, Balik Hanapbuhay Program of the agency.

Source: Philippines News Agency