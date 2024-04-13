AIDILFITRI: TRAFFIC STILL SLOW ON SEVERAL MAJOR HIGHWAYS

KUALA LUMPUR, Traffic flow on several major highways is reported to be still slow as of 5 pm today. A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), spokesman said the high volume of vehicles on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) and the East Coast Expressway Phase Two (LPT2) has caused congestion in several stretches. He noted that on the LPT2, traffic is moving slowly from Bukit Besi to Paka and at the Kuala Terengganu Toll Plaza exit. "On the PLUS highway, congestion has been reported northbound from Kulai towards Sedenak, from Bukit Gambir to Bemban Layby, from Pedas Linggi towards Port Dickson, and from Bandar Ainsdale to the Seremban RandR," he said when contacted by Bernama. Meanwhile, the official PLUS Traffic X account reported an accident at KM 135.5 southbound from Pagoh to Yong Peng (U), causing a crawl. PLUS Traffic also reported congestion after the Sungai Besi Toll Plaza heading towards the city centre. Source: BERNAMA News Agency