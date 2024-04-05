AIDILFITRI : OVER 1.9 MLN VEHICLES EXPECTED TO USE KLK EXPRESSWAY – ANIH BERHAD

KUALA LUMPUR: Over the next 11 days, starting today, it's anticipated that over 1.9 million vehicles will travel along the KL-Karak (KLK) Expressway, with an additional 882,000 vehicles projected to use the East Coast Expressway Phase 1 (LPT 1). In a statement, senior general manager of ANIH Berhad, Datin Radzimah Mohd Radzi said the increase in the number of vehicles on the KLK Expressway has exceeded 60 per cent, while on the LPT1, the increase has exceeded 100 per cent during peak days of the Aidilfitri holiday compared to the average daily traffic. "It is anticipated that both the Gombak Toll Plaza and Bentong Toll Plaza will experience high traffic congestion, as well as the LPT1 Highway, particularly at the Karak Toll Plaza ANIH Berhad has taken proactive measures by implementing strategic operational plans to ensure smooth traffic flow, especially in high-congestion areas," she said. In addition, she noted that the Travel Time Advisory (TTA) schedule for April 6 to 7 and April 13 to 14, has been po sted on the company's social media channels and website. This aims to assist and guide highway users who are returning to their hometowns or going on vacation during Aidilfitri. Radzimah said measures to facilitate smooth travel, include a 23 per cent increase in the number of toll staff, totaling over 400 personnel during peak hours, and the activation of additional toll lanes. To improve traffic management at toll plazas, rest and service areas (RandR) and service stops, Radzimah said 217 Malaysian Volunteer Department (RELA) members will be strategically stationed, along with 147 additional traffic division staff, who will monitor, patrol, provide emergency assistance and handle accidents for highway users, particularly during peak hours. She noted that ANIH Berhad has implemented lane channelisation at the Gombak Toll Plaza, directing westbound traffic towards Kuala Lumpu, which aims to streamline traffic flow and alleviate congestion for users traveling to Ampang and Batu Caves. "Highway users are re minded to prioritise safety and have courtesy when driving. Use rest areas or rest stops when needed. 'Obey road signs and speed limits, and follow instructions from highway staff. Make sure your e-wallet and Touch and Go cards have enough balance. Plan your trip carefully for everyone's comfort and safety," she added. The public can get the latest information through ANIH Berhad's social media on Facebook @Lebuhraya Pantai Timur and X @LPTTrafik as well as Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) @llmtrafik and in case of emergency, contact LPT-Line at 1-700-818-700 or LLM line at 1800-88-7752. Source: BERNAMA News Agency