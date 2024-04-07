AIDILFITRI: APM LAUNCHES OPS PRIHATIN TO ASSIST ROAD USERS

KUALA LUMPUR, In conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) launched Ops Prihatin to help road users dealing with issues caused by heavy traffic. In KEDAH, its director Lt Col (PA) Zairil Anuar Zulmuji, said 60 members are on duty from last Friday until April 14, to handle any emergencies during the festive season. He said the main objective of the operation is to carry out patrols and assist road users, including accident victims, help with vehicle breakdowns, support disaster victims and respond to other other emergency situations. "The patrol locations are on main state roads, federal roads, tourist spots and rest stops. "Our personnel are on standby round the clock, working in three shifts - morning, afternoon and night," he said when flagging off the state-level Ops Prihatin here today. In TERENGGANU, its director Mohd Rosman Abdullah said 96 officers and members have been assigned to patrol federal roads in the operation which started last Friday and will run un til April 9 for the first phase, and from April 12 to 14 for the second phase. "During this festive season, with the roads heavily congested, we're committed to assisting road users by offering support, including minor vehicle repairs, to alleviate their burden. "So far we have helped six cases, involving 13 victims affected by minor vehicle issues like flat tyres or running out of fuel," he said after the launch of the operation at Terengganu APM headquarters today. Mohd Rosman added that regular patrols will cover all eight districts in Terengganu from 8 am to 11.50 pm. Source: BERNAMA News Agency