AIDILADHA: MELAKA GOVT DONATES 61 SACRIFICIAL COWS TO AGENCIES, NGOS

MELAKA, The Melaka government donated 61 sacrificial cows in conjunction with the Aidiladha celebration next week, to 61 government agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the state. Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the cows were donated by Kumpulan Melaka Berhad, Melaka Corporation, Perbadanan Melaka Holding, the Melaka Historic City Council and Yayasan Melaka. 'It will be distributed to 28 State Legislative Assembly Development and Coordination Committee Offices (Japerun), 13 government agencies and private entities and 20 NGOs including mosques and suraus. 'A total of 13 suppliers will distribute sacrificial cows to the places that have been listed starting this Sunday,' he said at the symbolic handing over of sacrificial cows at Seri Bendahara today. Also present were State Tourism, Heritage, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman and State Works, Infrastructure, Public Amenities and Transport Committee chairman Datuk Hameed Mytheen Kunju Basheer. Source: BERNAMA News Agency