AI: N. SEMBILAN GOVT MULLING INCENTIVES FOR LOCAL COMPANIES

SEREMBAN, The Negeri Sembilan government will consider providing incentives to local companies involved in developing and utilising artificial intelligence (AI) technology if the financial situation permits, the State Legislative Assembly sitting was told today. State Heritage, Technology, Innovation and Digital Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Faizal Ramli said the incentives, which may include subsidies, tax deductions or grants, aim to encourage innovation and adoption of AI technology across various sectors. 'For example, the smart farming project based on the Internet of Things (IoT) in Sendayan, involving a state government allocation of RM300,000, is currently in the trial stage, with a focus on training and learning for participants,' he said. He was responding to a question from Choo Ken Hwa (PH-Lukut) who wanted to know the state government's direction and policies for nurturing the AI innovation ecosystem across various sectors, thereby improving the people's quality of life. Meanwhile, Mohd Faiza l said the state government, through local community leaders, could play a crucial role in raising public awareness about the potential and implications of AI technology. He added that all state civil servants were also required to complete the 'AI Untuk Rakyat' self-learning programme online to increase their awareness of the technology. Source: BERNAMA News Agency

