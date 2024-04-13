AHTV PROJECT CAN GIVE POSITIVE ECONOMIC IMPACT TO BIDOR – SAARANI

BIDOR, The Automotive High Tech Vlley (AHTV), a mega project in Tanjong Malim, Perak involving an investment of RM32 billion will give a positive impact in terms of price and development of property, not only in Batang Padang but Bidor as well. Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the project will transform Tanjung Malim into a global automotive hub for new energy vehicles (NEV) while expanding to include talent development, research and development, urbanisation as well as offer job opportunities to 370,000 throughout the construction and 160,000 once completed. He said the state government through the Lembaga Perumahan Hartanah Perak (LPHP) will take the initiative to prepare new housing projects to cater for the high demand in the district. Saarani said the AHTV mega project would certainly demand the availability of housing units to meet the demand for accomodation in the long run. 'A part of the important aspect will be that it would influence the development of social community in the surrounding areas through various projects being carried out in the Bidor area,' he told reporters after opening a housing project and Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house, here today. Also present were State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Sandrea Ng Shy Ching; Perak Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman A. Sivanesan and Demi Hartajaya Sdn Bhd managing director Vincenns Lim. Source: BERNAMA News Agency