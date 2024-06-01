AHMAD ZAHID’S OFFICIAL VISIT STRENGTHENS MALAYSIA-CHINA MULTISECTORAL COOPERATION

BEIJING, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's official visit to China for 11 days which concluded today, is seen to have succeeded in strengthening Malaysia-China diplomatic relations that have been established for the past 50 years, in addition to expanding cooperation between the two countries in various fields. Ahmad Zahid, who visited the republic at the invitation of his counterpart Ding Xuexiang, has succeeded in strengthening cooperation and expanding the field of higher education, especially TVET, as well as the country's tourism sector, for mutual benefit. The matter was realised through Ahmad Zahid's discussion with some of China's top leaders including Premier Li Qiang, Xuexiang and State Councillor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong. Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, in his meetings with the leaders of the republic, witnessed China's willingness to continue to be a strategic partner in the TVET sector including artificial in telligence (AI), electric vehicles (EV) and renewable energy as well as transfer of knowledge and technology. This matter can be seen when China, through 220 companies offers 5,125 places to Malaysian students to undergo TVET-related training or courses in the republic through cooperation between government-to-government (G2G), business-to-business (B2B) and people-to-people (P2P). According to Ahmad Zahid who is also the National TVET Council Committee chairman, the offer of short, medium and long-term training in the field will be a game changer to boost the TVET industry in addition to increasing the number of skilled workers in Malaysia in the future. In a related development, Ahmad Zahid also invited the GEELY Auto Group to collaborate in the field of TVET, which will certainly give advantages to both parties. 'Through the establishment of the Malaysia-China Institute (MCI), I also invite Geely to explore the potentials,' he said in a Facebook post today while hoping that the planned collaboration co uld be realised with the help of the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) as a facilitator in the country's investment aspect. His official visit also brought good news to Malaysians when China agreed to extend the visa exemption period for Malaysian tourists from 15 to 30 days and thus is seen to be able to boost the tourism sector of both countries. Announcing the matter during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Malaysia-China diplomatic ties, here yesterday, Ahmad Zahid said the agreement was reached by both parties during his courtesy call on Li Qiang on Wednesday. Ahmad Zahid said the implementation of visa exemption will take effect once the agreement is signed between the Minister of Public Security and the Home Minister, which is expected in the first week of June, 'It is a recognition of Malaysia's reciprocal offer to Chinese tourists,' he said. In addition, Malaysia and Hong Kong have also reached several agreements in expanding various fields including TVET, the economic sect or, Islamic tourism and the halal industry for the benefit of both parties through his meeting with the Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in Hong Kong on May 23. According to Ahmad Zahid, Hong Kong, which is very successful in conducting TVET-related courses, is ready to provide training to Malaysian teaching staff in the special administrative region as well as student exchange programmes between the two parties. As for the economic aspect, the meeting between Ahmad Zahid and Lee also discussed the establishment of a trade and economy office by the Hong Kong government in Kuala Lumpur, as well as efforts to increase the involvement of fund managers from the Special Administrative Region in Bursa Malaysia (the Malaysian stock exchange). He also expressed Malaysia's willingness to help Hong Kong intensify Islamic tourism and the halal industry through the Halal Development Corporation Bhd and the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) for mut ual benefit. Ahmad Zahid's official visit to China, starting from Hong Kong then followed by Shenzhen, Shanghai and ending in Beijing, is his first official visit to the republic since assuming the position of Deputy Prime Minister in December 2022. This high-level exchange visit marks the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic ties. Source: BERNAMA News Agency