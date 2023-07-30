AHMAD ZAHID’S ANNOUNCEMENT IN T’GANU NOTHING TO DO WITH STATE POLLS – PM

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's announcement regarding allocations for the youth in Terengganu has nothing to do with the state elections, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman said that the announcement was also made a day prior to the nomination process which took place yesterday.

"There are people who suggested (there should be) no announcements (about allocations) at all, this is not possible because I am the prime minister, I have to take care of the country. If (the allocation) is important then we (the government) will announce it.

"But I have already said that state machinery cannot be used and that (all previous announcements) cannot be used for campaigning for the elections, from yesterday (nomination) until polling day. That is the decision of the Cabinet," he told reporters after speaking at the closing ceremony of the 2023 National Consumer Day here, today.

Anwar was commenting on PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man's statement criticising Ahmad Zahid's action in announcing allocations for three youth associations in Terengganu on the condition that they voted for PH and Barisan Nasional (BN), describing it as a form of bribe ahead of the state polls.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development made the announcement when opening the Himpunan Belia Lestari Generasi Unggul (LesGU) in conjunction with the ‘Sentuhan Kasih Desa’ programme in Bandar Al Muktafi Billah Shah on July 28.

It included an allocation of RM100,000 to the Central Terengganu Development Association (KETENGAH) Youth Association and RM 200,000 to the Terengganu Malaysia Youth Council for youth development activities in the state.

