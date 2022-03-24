﻿Agusan Sur’s active Covid-19 cases down to 17

From a count of 26 on March 21, the active coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections in the province of Agusan del Sur have declined to 17 as of March 23.

In a report released Wednesday evening, the Provincial Health Office of Agusan del Sur (PHO-ADS) said the decreasing number of cases is consistent with the province’s high recovery rates in recent months.

“The remaining 17 active cases represent 0.11 percent of the total Covid-19 cases in the province,” PHO-ADS said.

As of Wednesday, the number of total recoveries stood at 15,672 or 97.21 percent from the total confirmed cases since the pandemic began in early 2020.

In the same period, the province logged a total cumulative number of infections of 16,121, representing 2.13 percent of the areas’ population.

At least 432 Covid-19 related deaths have already been logged in the province since 2020, accounting for 2.68 percent of the confirmed infections, PHO-ADS reported.

PHO-ADS data also indicated that the top five areas in the province with high Covid-19 infections include San Francisco with 2,973 cases, Prosperidad (2,537), Bayugan City (2,302), Rosario (1,269), and Esperanza (1,204 ).

