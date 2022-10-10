Agusan Sur town exceeds 100% vaccination rate

The municipality of Loreto in Agusan del Sur has surpassed its vaccination goal against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) while six others have administered at least the first dose to all target residents.

Data obtained from the Provincial Health Office of Agusan del Sur (PHO-ADS) on Saturday indicated that 33,405 Loreto residents are already fully vaccinated as of October 1.

The accomplishment rate is translated to 109.43 percent of the town’s target population of 30,525, or 70 percent of its estimated 45,297 residents.

The province has a total target of 503,202 for vaccination, or 70 percent of its 746,771 residents.

To date, 448,163 are already fully vaccinated, representing 89.06 percent of the target population.

Meanwhile, 1,648 are not vaccinated yet with even a single dose.

The six municipalities that have achieved over 100-percent rate for the first dose are Bunawan, 106.84 percent; Prosperidad, 107.42 percent; San Francisco, 105.09 percent; San Luis, 106.03 percent; Sibagat, 102.64 percent; and Talacogon, 100.71 percent.

