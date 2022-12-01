Agusan Sur LGUs cancel classes due to heavy rains

BUTUAN CITY: Three local government units (LGUs) in Agusan del Sur province have canceled classes Thursday morning (Dec. 1) in all levels both in public and private schools due to heavy rains.

Agusan del Sur and the rest of the Caraga Region have been affected by the Intertropical Convergence Zone bringing heavy rains in the area and the threats of possible flash floods and landslides.

In the town of Prosperidad, the swelling of the Gibong River since Thursday morning has caused flooding in some areas in Barangay Patin-ay.

“The cancellation of classes is a precautionary and proactive measure in anticipation of any untoward incident in relation to the continuing rains that affect our area,” Mayor Frederick Mark Mellana said.

Two other towns, San Francisco and Rosario, also canceled their classes Thursday for the same reason.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Offices (MDRRMOs) in Agusan del Sur said it was monitoring the water levels of the major river systems in their localities.

The MDRRMOs in the towns of Sta. Josefa, La Paz, Rosario and Bunawan have been monitoring the rising water levels of the major rivers in their areas.

Local officials also warned residents in flood-prone areas to be alert and ready for any eventualities

