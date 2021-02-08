Agusan Sur guv in isolation after contact with Covid-19 patient

BUTUAN CITY – Agusan del Sur Governor Santiago Cane Jr. said he is on self-quarantine after getting in contact with a person positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a Facebook post Saturday morning, Cane said he tested negative for Covid-19 on Feb. 2 and continued to report to his office until Thursday.

“On Feb. 5, at 8:34 p.m., I received a text message informing me that one of those who came to my office on Feb. 4 was tested positive for Covid-19. I am exposed to the virus and so are some of my staff in the office,” Cane said.

He said a number of his staff is also under voluntary isolation.

The governor also assured his constituents that he will continue to perform his function despite being in self-isolation.

He also lauded the contact tracing efforts of the provincial government.

“We are isolating ourselves voluntarily because we know that it is the right thing to do,” Cani said. (PNA)