You are here

Agusan Sur guv in isolation after contact with Covid-19 patient

admin

BUTUAN CITY – Agusan del Sur Governor Santiago Cane Jr. said he is on self-quarantine after getting in contact with a person positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a Facebook post Saturday morning, Cane said he tested negative for Covid-19 on Feb. 2 and continued to report to his office until Thursday.

“On Feb. 5, at 8:34 p.m., I received a text message informing me that one of those who came to my office on Feb. 4 was tested positive for Covid-19. I am exposed to the virus and so are some of my staff in the office,” Cane said.

He said a number of his staff is also under voluntary isolation.

The governor also assured his constituents that he will continue to perform his function despite being in self-isolation.

He also lauded the contact tracing efforts of the provincial government.

“We are isolating ourselves voluntarily because we know that it is the right thing to do,” Cani said. (PNA)

Related posts