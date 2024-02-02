Agusan Sur declared under state of calamity

BUTUAN: Agusan del Sur province has been placed under a state of calamity as floods hit most towns in the area due to heavy rains caused by the shear line and trough of the low-pressure area in the last three days. On Thursday, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) passed a resolution on the matter which was approved by Gov. Santiago Cane Jr.. 'Heavy rains have triggered flash floods and landslides in the province that displaced a significant number of the population and caused extensive damage to crops,' the resolution said, a copy of which was obtained by the Philippine News Agency on Friday. The declaration was recommended by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council during an emergency meeting on January 30, according to the SP. In the latest count, 12 towns and 110 barangays in Agusan del Sur are affected by floods and landslides. At least 48,433 families are directly affected by flash floods in barangays, of which, 31,685 families were displaced from their homes and are now staying in t he various evacuation centers. Damaged roads were also reported in some areas which hindered the travel of motorists and passengers. Suspension of classes at all levels in both public and private schools in the affected towns is still in effect to ensure the safety of school children. The municipal disaster risk reduction management offices of various local government units in Agusan del Sur are continuing to carry out response operations and distribute food aid to the affected families. Source: Philippines News Agency