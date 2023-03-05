Agusan Norte village sees improved livelihood with P20-M bridge

A total of 890 residents and commuters of Barangay Matabao, Buenavista, Agusan del Norte, where 465 are agrarian reform communities (ARBs), would benefit from the 28.8-lineal Buenavista-Matabao universal bridge worth PHP20 million. Merlita Capinpuyan, DAR-Caraga regional director, said the unibridge project was implemented under the Tulay ng Pangulo para sa Kaunlarang Pang-Agraryo (TPKP) of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). Capinpuyan said the project aims to promote rural development in agrarian reform communities (ARCs) by linking the road networks within the ARC villages to the town proper to improve the economic welfare of the farming communities. 'The bridge would be able to support the livelihood of our farmers in these identified agrarian reform areas, to boost the productivity of our agricultural lands,' she said in a news release on Sunday. Representatives from the DAR and DPWH have turned over the unibridge to the local governments of Buenavista and Matabao, led by Agusan del Norte Governor Maria Angelica Amante and Buenavista Mayor Joselito Roble. DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella III said the construction of the unibridge can link the farmers to commercial areas where they can sell their products to allow them to become active participants in the local economy. "The common goal of the DAR and other agencies in this project is to help the community overcome their long-standing problem of transporting their goods to the market and the delivery of public service in the area," Capinpuyan said. The TPKP project aims to promote rural development, enhance productivity and income through reduced marketing costs and alleviate poverty among ARBs and agrarian reform areas

Source: Philippines News Agency