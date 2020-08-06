Agusan Norte gov’t workers get free flu shots

At least 130 employees of the Agusan del Norte provincial government received flu vaccine for free to ensure their health amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) crisis.

In a statement Thursday, the provincial government said Capitol employees started receiving flu shots from the Provincial Health Office (PHO) on Wednesday.

“The free anti-flu vaccines were given exclusively to the provincial employees,” the statement said, noting that provincial government workers have been continuously been rendering public services amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As the provincial employees continue to perform their functions, Gov. (Dale) Corvera wants to ensure their safety and protection against Covid-19 and other health risks,” it added.

Agusan del Norte is under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) since August 1, as declared by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Strict health protocols are also implemented inside the premises of the provincial Capitol, especially on government transactions that require face-to-face interaction, the provincial government said.

Data from the Department of Health in the Caraga Region (DOH-13) show that Agusan del Norte is among the areas in Caraga Region with the highest recovery rate from Covid-19.

As of August Wednesday, Agusan del Norte has a total number of 55 Covid-19 cases with 35 recoveries, 20 active cases, and zero death.

Source: Philippines News Agency