Agusan Norte college students get over P1-M cash grant

MANILA: At least 41 college students from Agusan del Norte province received a PHP25,000 financial grant each under the Student Monetary Assistance for Recovery and Transition (SMART) program of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED). The grant, totaling PHP1.025 million, was released through the office of Agusan del Norte 2nd District Representative Dale Corvera. 'There are 80 student beneficiaries in the second district of Agusan del Norte for this program, but only 41 students have complied with the documentary requirements on time,' Corvera said in a message sent to the Philippine News Agency here on Friday. On Thursday, the lawmaker personally facilitated the release of the financial grant through a distribution activity conducted in Cabadbaran City together with CHED-13 Director Alma Patron. Corvera, a member of the House Committee on Basic Education and Culture, said the remaining 39 students will receive their share of the PHP2 million allocation on the next payout and once the documentary requ irements are completed. CHED's SMART program aims to provide a one-time fixed financial grant to qualified students in any undergraduate program for the academic year 2023-2024. Corvera said that his office, in partnership with the CHED through the Tulong Dunong Program, is currently processing the release of another PHP15,000 assistance each to 198 college students in the province. Last year, he also facilitated the release of a PHP4,000 financial grant each to 2,500 college students in Agusan del Norte under the Assistance for Individuals in Crisis Situation program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development. (PNA)