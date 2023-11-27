Agusan Legislator Hails Amnesty Grant as Step Toward Sustainable Peace

Agusan del Norte, Philippines – The recent issuance of Executive Order No. 47 (EO 47), which grants amnesty to former rebels, has been hailed as a significant move toward achieving sustainable peace and stability in the Philippines.

According to Philippines News Agency, Agusan del Norte 2nd District Representative Dale Corvera, in a statement on Monday, praised the granting of amnesty, highlighting the government's commitment to peace and aiding former rebels in rebuilding their lives in a healing and reconciliatory environment. Corvera, who previously served as the governor of Agusan del Norte, played a role in facilitating the surrender of New People's Army (NPA) rebels under the former administration's Executive Order No. 70 (EO 70), which mandates a whole-of-nation approach to end the local communist armed conflict. He noted that many NPA rebels wish to return to lawful society but are hindered by fear of prosecution due to pending court cases. The amnesty under EO 47 is expected to encourage more rebels to reintegrate into society and participate in the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program.