Agusan Del Norte Representative Proposes Price Freeze on Construction Materials During Calamities

Agusan del Norte, Philippines - Agusan del Norte 2nd District Representative Dale Corvera introduced House Bill No. 9628, aiming for an automatic price freeze on construction materials in areas declared under a state of calamity due to natural disasters. Corvera emphasized the necessity of such a measure on Wednesday, highlighting the urgent need for construction materials during rehabilitation and repairs following calamities.

According to Philippines News Agency, the bill is designed to prevent exploitation by unscrupulous businessmen who often hike prices of construction materials during disasters when demand surges. He recalled the situation after Typhoon Odette in December 2021, when prices of construction materials in the Caraga Region increased threefold, severely impacting the recovery process for those affected. The lawmaker noted that natural disasters like typhoons are frequent in the Philippines, and a price freeze on construction materials in affected areas would significantly aid in recovery and rebuilding efforts.