﻿AgSur fisherfolk groups get P1-M processing equipment

Four Agusan del Sur-based fisherfolk groups received assorted fish processing equipment worth PHP1 million that will be provided by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) 13 (Caraga).

“Two of the four groups have received their processing equipment in distribution activities conducted on March 23 to 24,” BFAR-13 said in a statement Friday, referring to the Loreto Integrated Fish Processing Association and the Poblacion Rosario Fisherfolk Association.

Carmelita Lara, chairperson of the 24-member group from Loreto town, thanked the government for the equipment they received Thursday.

“We can now show to our consumers that we have an appropriate facility where we prepare clean and safe food products to eat,” she said.

Meanwhile, Genalyn Batohinay, a member of the Poblacion Rosario Fisherfolk Association, underscored the importance of the assistance for their 29 members.

With the equipment they received Wednesday, Batohinay said they can now upgrade their products and double their production.

Two more fisherfolk groups from the towns of Veruela and Esperanza are set to also receive their equipment,BFAR-13 said.

It said the project, dubbed “Provision of Fish Processing Equipment for Small Scale Fish Processing,” was funded in 2021 through the Special Areas for Agricultural Development (SAAD) Program for Fishery of the Department of Agriculture.

The four SAAD fisherfolk groups in Agusan del Sur were provided with input support in aquaculture production.

“As part of the project’s continuing assistance, this additional livelihood package aims to capacitate fisherfolk to level up to fish value-adding for better income and further contribute to rural development,” the agency said.

Source: Philippines News Agency