AGROBANK PRODUCES SHORT FILM “JANJI AMIR’ FOR HARI RAYA

KUALA LUMPUR: To add joy to this year's Aidilfiltri celebration, Agrobank has produced a short film titled 'Janji Amir', which highlights the importance of cherishing every moment with loved ones. The eight-minute film, published by Tangerine Pictures Sdn Bhd and starring Beto Khusairy, Nadiya Nisaa and Amirul Affendi, can be viewed through all Agrobank's official social media channels starting today. The film director, Bobby Husaini said the film conveyed a message for society to always appreciate their loved ones. "Appreciate the individuals we are close to because we don't know when they will leave us. We have to do our best because we don't know if we will get to see each other again in the future. "The message is universal, not only to parents and families but to everyone around us. Express our love and care to our loved ones at all times," he told a press conference after the launch of the film by the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup, here last night. 'Jan ji Amir' is about a young man by the name of Amir who regrets his attitude towards his mother, leading to an unfortunate event and ultimately the greatest regret of his life. Beto, 44, who played the role of Amir admitted that the character made him realise to always appreciate his loved ones, such as family and close friends. Agrobank president and chief executive officer Datuk Tengku Ahmad Badli Shah Raja Hussin said that as a corporate institution, Agrobank is responsible for instilling noble values and serving as a catalyst for the development of Malaysian society. "I hope this short film will serve as an effective medium for instilling noble values and love, especially in appreciating our parents while they are still with us, in line with its tagline #jangansampairalat," he said. Agrobank has also released a music video titled 'Esok Hari Raya', featuring Agrobank's senior management lineup, which has been uploaded to Agrobank's official YouTube page since March 26. Source: BERNAMA News Agency