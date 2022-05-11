﻿Agri-tourism promotion gets priority among elected mayors

Newly-elected mayors of the municipalities of Laua-an and San Remigio train their sights on the promotion of agri-tourism sites and delivery of basic services once they assume post noontime of June 30, 2022.

Laua-an returning mayor Aser Baladjay, in an interview Wednesday, said he has plans to revive the agri-tourism industry in their municipality dubbed the “Muscovado Capital” of Antique when he was mayor in 2008.

“Our municipality had been known for its muscovado or brown sugar production because during my term then as mayor we had several activities launched to promote the industry,” he said.

Several hectares of land in Laua-an have been devoted to the planting of sugarcane.

Some existing sugar mills back in 2004-2013 lured tourists to come and experience how to make “bandi” or melted muscovado with peanut garnishing.

“We also would like to promote our coastal area where tourists could come and have their fishing activity with our local fishermen serving as their guide,” Baladjay said.

He added that there are also waterfalls for tourists to enjoy.

Through tourism, the town of Laua-an will again become a favorite among visitors in the province to boost the income of locals, Baladjay said.

Improving health services by hiring more midwives for the health stations and the completion of public markets in the town proper and Barangay Guisijan are also on his immediate agenda.

In a separate interview, San Remigio reelectionist mayor Margarito Mission Jr. said since their town is known to be the “Little Baguio” due to its cold climate, particularly in the upland barangay of Aningalan, then development in the area will push through.

“We will be putting up a hotel and other amenities that will be ran by our local government unit,” he said.

“I am also asking the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict to provide additional fund of PHP50 million so that the road to Barangay Bulan-bulan that it has already initially funded will be finished,” he said.

San Remigio is one of two towns in the province identified as ELCAC priority areas because of the presence of the New People’s Army.

Mission said that he believes that the road will be key to the peace and order and economic improvement of the people in the farthest barangay.

Setting up of local water work system for reliable access to potable water will also be prioritized in Mission’s second term.

Source: Philippines News Agency