Agri sector needs boost to ensure food productivity, says CCC

The Climate Change Commission (CCC) emphasized Thursday the importance of strengthening the country's agriculture sector to cushion the impact of climate change on food production. In a statement, CCC Commissioner Albert dela Cruz said the government should initiate measures to develop the agricultural industry and establish linkage with neighboring countries for cooperative efforts. Dela Cruz made the call, as he lamented that climate change is affecting the country's agri-food system. 'A recent report by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO) highlighted that around 2.3 billion people lacked access to adequate food in 2021. This [is] almost 30 percent of the world's population,' Dela Cruz said, noting that the report merely indicated "severe food insecurity that has increased globally and in every region." Dela Cruz also noted that apart from climate change, the government should also take into consideration the pandemic and other global issues such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict that hamper food distribution and production and exacerbate the country's "already fragile food economy." He said the CCC's suggestion is to pursue "data-driven and science-based" policies to address climate change. This, as dela Cruz stressed the need for the government to protect the environment and the planet to ensure that Filipinos have enough food to eat and help local farmers cope with the situation. 'We must look [at] data-driven and science-based policy decisions while focusing [on] leveraging innovation and science, technology and new strategies to afford our farmers, fisher folk, forest rangers and agricultural producers with the necessary tools that would empower them to be productive, resilient and effective,' Dela Cruz said. In response to the UNFAO report, members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) are intensifying efforts to ensure food security in the region and address global climate change by seeking sustainable productivity growth. The United States (US), this year's host of APEC, has proposed the development of a common set of principles that can aid member economies in developing resilient agri-food systems. The proposal also serves as a guide for regional cooperation to drive sustainable development, economic security, environmental commitments and trade through the agricultural and food lens as APEC collectively moves towards enhancing regional food security. Agriculture and food ministers endorsed last year an Implementation Plan of the Food Security Roadmap Towards 2030 to navigate and coordinate actions, projects and activities to achieve food security in the region. Currently, APEC members are discussing specific actions to implement the Food Security Roadmap Towards 2030 which covers six focus areas which include digitalization and innovation; productivity; inclusivity; sustainability; public-private partnerships; and Smart goals. The CCC, meantime, earlier vowed to boost cooperation with various sectors to help the country achieve climate-resilient agriculture practices. The commission also sought to strengthen its partnership with the Department of Agriculture for more agricultural ventures.

