Agri, infra damage due to Taal Volcano eruption now P3.4-B

The damage to agriculture and infrastructure caused by Taal Volcano's eruption on January 12 has so far amounted to PHP3.4 billion, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Friday.

The damage was incurred in the provinces of Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna.

This is slightly higher than the PHP3.3 billion the NDRRMC reported on Thursday.

the number of families affected by the eruption has now reached 133,696 or 501,908 persons in Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, and Quezon.

The NDRRMC also reported that the Taal Volcano Network has plotted a total of 2,172 volcanic earthquakes as of 7:32 p.m. Thursday.

Source: Philippines News Agency