﻿Agri, fisheries grassroots program kicks off in Surigao Norte

The implementation of the Provincial Agriculture and Fisheries Extension System (PAFES) in Surigao del Norte has officially kicked off with the signing of a memorandum of agreement (MOA), the Department of Agriculture (DA) 13 (Caraga) reported Wednesday.

In a statement, the DA-13 said Tuesday’s MOA signing by Governor Francisco Matugas and DA-13 Director Ricardo Oñate Jr. at the provincial Capitol signaled the start of agricultural interventions at the grassroots level while strengthening the collaboration between the DA and the local government units, the academe, and the private sector.

“The PAFES is one of the 18 key strategies under the consolidation pillar of the One-DA Reform Agenda of the agency to transform Philippine agriculture,” the DA-13 said.

In the same statement, PAFES-Caraga focal person Edelmira Luminarias said Surigao del Norte is the second province in the region to implement the program, next to Agusan del Norte, which is the pilot area in Caraga.

“With the MOA signed, the DA-13 and the provincial government of Surigao del Norte, together with the academe and other stakeholders in the private sector, will start to work on the Collaborated Provincial and Fisheries Extension Program to come out with plans and programs for the years 2023 and 2024 for inclusion (in) the DA’s regular banner programs,” Luminarias said.

During the MOA signing, Matugas acknowledged the DA-13’s continued support for the agriculture and fishery sectors in the province.

“With the establishment of PAFES, the agriculture and fishery stakeholders in Surigao del Norte are assured of better services,” he said.

