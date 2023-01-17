Agri damage from bad weather reaches P746M

MANILA: Damage to agriculture has now reached PHP746.5 million following heavy rains due to a low pressure area, shear line, intertropical convergence zone and northeast monsoon, according to the Department of Agriculture- Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operations Center (DA-DRRM).

In its bulletin on Tuesday, the DA-DRRM said around 36,307 farmers have been affected in eight regions in the country.

“Damage and losses have been reported in MIMAROPA (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan), Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga regions… with the volume of production loss at 14,158 metric tons and 41,721 hectares of agricultural areas,” it said.

The highest amount of loss was incurred in rice production, amounting to PHP597.3 million with Eastern Samar as the worst-hit area.

High production loss for corn was also recorded, reaching PHP113.9 million affecting 10 areas, with Cagayan incurring the highest volume loss.

High-value crops, including assorted vegetables, bananas and root crops also were not spared, with about PHP34.4 million worth of loss in Cagayan, Isabela, Oriental Mindoro, Catanduanes, Northern and Eastern Samar, Biliran, Bohol, Surigao del Norte and Zamboanga City.

Cagayan and five other areas have also incurred losses to livestock and poultry including chicken, ducks, sheep, swine, cattle and carabao, which amounts to PHP1.02 million.

The DA assured its response through continuous coordination with the local government units of affected areas, while validation of agri-fishery damage is ongoing.

Earlier, the DA said interventions and other aid to affected farmers are ready for distribution.

These included rice, corn, and vegetable seeds; drugs and biologics for livestock and poultry; zero-interest loan programs of up to PHP25,000 and use of a quick response fund

Source: Philippines News Agency